Revealed: Tipperary artist part of massive Incognito sale that includes U2's Bono

It has been revealed that a total of 46 artists from Tipperary are among the who’s who of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at www.incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday, April 22 at 10am sharp.

What’s so incredibly fun and exciting about Incognito compared with any other art sale is that the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

Down to a Fine Art

The Incognito collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork, in a sale that is usually a sprint to the checkout.

Everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes!

Among the Tipperary artists taking part are Peter Curling from Cashel, Frank Rafter from Thurles, Josephine Geaney from Nenagh and Aisling Morin from Roscrea.

Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner, Dr William Campbell.

So, whether you’re an art collector or a bargain hunter, there’s something for everyone at Incognito 2021.

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care.

This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

Works of Art

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Tipperary artists to a brand-new audience.

She said: “We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Tipperary who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free.

“It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world.

“We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work.”

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito 2021 is about generous, talented artists turning their art into a real currency for care.

She said: “Each year, Jack & Jill has to raise over €4 million to continue doing what we do supporting families to look after their sick children at home, where they belong. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from Government, and with Covid-19 continuing to restrict our public-facing fundraising and our charity shops still closed, we are relying hugely on the generosity and support of the public for Incognito 2021.

“Each piece sold translates into almost four hours of specialist home nursing care for local children, turning this beautiful art into a real currency for care.”