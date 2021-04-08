ALERT: Batches of popular baby cereals recalled due to presence of apple stalks

Batches of popular baby cereals have been recalled due to the presence of apple stalks, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

The alert was issued on Wednesday by the FSAI and the implicated batches were sold in shops and supermarkets around the country.

The affected products are:

Aptamil Oats, Raisin & Apple Bircher Muesli 10+ months; pack size: 275g; All batch codes; best before: 16.01.2021

Aptamil Multigrain & Fruit Muesli 10+ months; pack size: 275g; All batch codes; best before: 16.01.2022

"Nutricia is recalling the above batches of its Aptamil baby muesli products due to the presence of apple stalks," reads a statement on the FSAI website.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."