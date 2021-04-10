Dáithí Ó Sé invites Tipperary people to celebrate Alzheimer’s Tea Day next month

RTÉ star Dáithí Ó Sé is calling on Tipperary people to show solidarity with those suffering from dementia and their family carers and virtually have tea in every town with their friends and loved ones to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day.

The event takes place across Ireland on Thursday, May 6 and is proudly sponsored by Fujitsu Ireland.

It is estimated that there are 2,457 people living with dementia in Tipperary and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with the condition will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

This year The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is inviting the public to brew their most important and powerful cup of tea this year and invite their family and friends to join them online.

The ASI wants people to now come together virtually to celebrate, remember and show solidarity with people with dementia, their carers and the 500,000 people who are impacted by dementia in Ireland.

Although people can’t gather in groups for Tea Day, people can still connect and reach out to friends and loved ones across their communities, around Ireland and abroad – on the phone, on screen, Skype, Zoom and any other socially-distanced way people may choose.

There are 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today, and every day another 30 people are diagnosed.

The ASI needs to raise €3.5 million every year just to keep services running. And while the public has been so generous over recent months, the reality is that more funds are needed to plug the gap in funding due to the impact of Covid-19 to support people with dementia.

For further information and details of how to donate, sign up on teaday.ie

