Catalytic converter stolen from car in Tipperary Town

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota car parked outside a house in Tipperary Town last week.

The exhaust emission control device was stolen from the vehicle parked at St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary between 5pm on Monday, April 5 and 10am on Tuesday, April 6.

This is the latest in a series of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in county Tipperary in the past few months.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the St Michael's Avenue area on these dates or has information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact the station at (062) 51212.