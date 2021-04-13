€8m funding boost for rural Tipperary economy with LEADER

Tipperary has benefited from €8m in LEADER funding over the past six years.



LEADER is a European-funded program to progress community and economic projects in rural areas, and programs are delivered in a partnership approach with North and South Tipperary Development Companies.

The current Leader Programme running from 2014 to 2020 delivered a total of 204 projects with a total grant support of €7,997,584. The projects involve local enterprise, biodiversity, water, rural youth, renewable energy, and basic services for hard-to-reach communities.

From April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, Tipperary has a funding allocation of €2,238,831 for projects.

This grant funding has created infrastructure, provided much-needed training and

supported enterprise to scale up, explore new markets, increase efficiencies and

sustain/promote increased employment.

Additional to this local scheme an additional €1.6 million of grants have been

funded through two national initiatives namely Food Initiatives and Cooperation

Projects (Projects across more than one LCDC area.

LCDC Chair, Councillor John Carroll recognized the significant benefits such a significant investment into the County brings, he commended the great work undertaken by the promoters in realizing these projects.

Cllr. Carroll was joined by the LCDC’s Chief Officer, Pat Slattery in recognizing the hard work and commitment of the Management and Staff of both North and South Tipperary Development Company to deliver such an ambitious program, they also thanked the staff of Tipperary County Council that are involved in the programme.

I have an idea or a potential project what should I do?



The first step is to contact your local Development Company

In the North Tipperary contact

Postal Address: The 2nd floor,

Friars Court

Nenagh,

Co. Tipperary

Eircode: E45 KN59

Phone: 067 56676

E- Mail: receptionHO@ntdc.ie

Website: www.ntdc.ie

In the South of the County contact:

Postal Address: Unit 2C,

Carrigeen Commercial Park,

Clogheen Road,

Cahir, Co. Tipperary,

Eircode: E21 HV20

Phone: 052-7442652

Email: info@stdc.ie

Web: www.stdc.ie