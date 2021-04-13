Gardaí investigate assault of man at Carrick-on-Suir petrol station forecourt

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to an alleged assault on a man that took place at Greenside, Carrick-on Suir last Friday, April 9.

A man exited a petrol station shortly after 8pm and was assaulted in the forecourt by a group of youths. The man attended Tipperary South General Hospital and was later discharged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed this incident to call them. Gardaí are also appealing to any road user who was in the Greenside area and who may have camera footage to call Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.