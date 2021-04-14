Cashel’s Lower Gate to close on May 10 for three weeks

A major junction in the heart of Cashel is to close from May 10 to May 31 for road works, by order of Tipperary Co Council.



The intention is to close R505-9 Lower Gate Street and R932-2 Golden Road at their junction with Lower Gate Square, Cashel.



The period of closure is from 8am on Monday May 10, 2021 to 8am on Monday 31 May 2021.

Alternative routes: Traffic travelling to Golden will be diverted onto R639 (Cahir road) to the N74 Ring Road and the R932 Golden Road.



Traffic travelling from north of Cashel will be diverted on to R-505 Camus Road, L-1500 Circular Road, R-660 the Kiln Road, R639 Ladyswell Road and on to Main Street.



Local access will be facilitated.



The reason for closure is to facilitate road and path upgrade works.



Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads & Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh no later than 12 noon on Thursday 15 April 2021 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie