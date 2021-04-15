BIG READ: Why not consider Presentation Boarding School Thurles for your daughter?

Presentation Boarding School Thurles is a five-day week boarding school for girls who attend Presentation Secondary School.

The boarding school is under the trusteeship of the Presentation Provincial Leadership Team and administered by a management committee set up by the Trustees.

The Boarding School continues a long and proud tradition. It was set up in 1914 as a 'Preparatory Training College' for girls hoping to qualify as teachers.

The ethos of Presentation Boarding School is one of care and respect for each individual boarder entrusted to its care.

It endeavours to create an environment where the girls feel safe, relaxed and happy, and where they can benefit to the full from their secondary education.

As well as good study opportunities, they are also given valuable training and encouragement to develop important life skills: such as the ability to live together in harmony; to be accepting and caring to one another; to learn the Christian values of kindness, forgiveness and generosity; and to deepen their faith life.

Boarding School - Facilities

Study

3 separate supervised study halls with laptops available;

8 PCs with broadband for research and projects;

Group tutorials for exam year students;

Special projects for TY boarders in the evenings.

Sleeping Accommodation

1st to 5th years are accommodated in rooms with 2/3 beds;

6th years, in the main, have single rooms with study facilities. They also have their own tea room/sitting room;

All rooms are equipped with wash-hand basins and shower facilities are available in most dorms;

All dorms are equipped with a phone link to night supervisors;

Separate bedrooms in sick-bay for use during the day.

Sunday Night Arrangements

Boarders return in full uniform or school tracksuit on Sundays between 7.30pm and 9.00pm;

Supervised study is available on Sunday nights at 8.00pm.

Transportation Arrangements

A bus to/from the boarding school to Kildare Village via Portlaoise;

A bus to train to/from Thurles train station.

Parental Involvement

Parents of each year group, together with their daughters, are invited to a meeting and refreshments when they return in August/September. Parents appreciate this opportunity to get to know each other.

Parents are very happy and appreciative of the care taken of their daughters, of the high standard of their meals and accommodation, of the good order and friendliness which prevails in Presentation Boarding School.

They often speak about the warmth and welcoming place it is and the spirit of kindness which pervades the whole place.

On the other hand the management of the Boarding School appreciates the kindness of the parents who entrust their daughters to their care. They are always most co-operative with the Boarding School and are very generous in sharing their expertise with us on the management committee, with extracurricular activities for the Transition Years, and in any advice we seek from them.

