Air ambulance tasked to 13 missions in Tipperary during first three months of the year

The Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) was tasked to 127 incidents across nine counties during the first three months of 2021.

The figures represent a 21% increase compared to the same period last year, when there were 105 call outs.

In Tipperary the Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to 13 incidents across the county during the first three months of this year.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance, formerly the Irish Community Rapid Response is based in Rathcoole in County Cork.

It works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service to provide both paramedic support and transport to hospital for seriously ill patients.

Figures from the ICAA show that March was the single busiest month since the start of the year, with the Air Ambulance being tasked a total of 47 times.

There were 41 missions in February and 39 in January. The Air Ambulance was in the air for 32 hours during that time.

Cardiac arrests account for the most incidents, with a total of 32 call outs between January and the end of March.

Amongst the other incidents responded to were 18 road traffic collisions, 18 farming accidents, 15 general trauma calls, 15 general medical calls, 10 falls from heights and four equestrian incidents.

