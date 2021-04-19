Body found in Comeragh Mountains during search for missing walker

Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been found during the search for a missing hiker in the Comeragh Mountains.

A Garda Press Office spokesperson said the scene has been preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area in County Waterford.

He said no further information is available at this stage and investigations are ongoing.

A major search operation had been underway in the Comeragh Mountains since yesterday (Sunday) afternoon for a female hiker, aged 37, from County Tipperary.

The experienced mountain runner was last seen hiking in the popular Coumshingaun area of the Comeraghs. She had been walking alone. The emergency services were contacted by her family about 3pm yesterday after they became concerned when she didn't return from the walk.