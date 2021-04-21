Tipperary youth services encouraged to apply to Digital Solutions Fund

€600,000 in funding is being made available to Rethink Ireland, which will help children and young people to improve their use of technology through Rethink Ireland’s Children and Youth Digital Solutions Fund.

The fund was officially launched earlier this month by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

Rethink Ireland will partner with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) on the one-year fund, which is being delivered from April 2021–March 2022.

The objective of the fund is to support services that work with children and young people to enhance their efficiency, programme reach, collaboration and their data collection through the use of technology.

It is being funded under the What Works Initiative, funded through Dormant Accounts, an initiative of the DCEDIY to maximise the impact of prevention and early intervention to improve outcomes for children and young people.

The Digital Solutions Fund will support up to eight projects/collaborations. Each awardee will receive a cash grant (to a maximum of €50,000), mentoring support and a comprehensive six-month accelerator programme. The accelerator programme focuses on building awardees' capacity and equipping them to scale so they can reach more people in need of their work.

The fund is open to organisations that have a not-for-profit legal form, such as a school, charity, social enterprise, voluntary organisation or higher education institution.

It is also open to applications from children and young people’s services committees and child and family support networks, as key coordinating structures involving statutory and non-statutory agencies, and non-government organisations, in service delivery to children, young people and their families.

The fund is now open for applications from until Monday May 17 at noon.

Further details are available on https://rethinkireland.ie/