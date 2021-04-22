Funding for Erasmus programme to be to be doubled

Ireland is set to benefit from an enhanced Erasmus programme said MEP Deirdre Clune. However Irish engagement with the programme has been historically low.

Figures show that more than twice as many EU students come to Ireland for Erasmus, as Irish students go to other Member States. Most recent figures show that about 3,700 Irish students a year go on Erasmus to other EU countries to study; while around 8,000 EU students a year come to Ireland.



This comes as the call for applications for the Erasmus+ Programme 2021 is now open. The deadline for applications is 11th May 2021.



Erasmus has been the EU’s flagship programme for education, training, youth and sport since 1987. Millions of young people and thousands from Ireland have enjoyed living in another country, seeing how different and diverse the EU is. This makes Erasmus one of the most popular EU programmes and one of the EU’s success stories.

The new 2021-2027 Erasmus+ programme has been launched. The Erasmus+ programme budget for 2021-2027 is €26.2 billion, almost double the previous budget. With this increased budget, Erasmus+ will be more inclusive, more digital, and greener.

Ireland will receive €27,435,408 in 2021 – the first year of the new Erasmus+ Programme 2021-2027. The budget is shared with Léargas the National Agency for the other education sectors, Youth and the European Solidarity Corps.

Since it was first set-up more than 88,000 Irish students and teachers have had a chance to study and train in other EU countries. The European Parliament plays an important role in the Erasmus+ programme. For 30 years, the EU has funded the Erasmus programme, which has enabled over three million European students to spend part of their studies at another higher education institution or with an organisation in Europe. Erasmus+ brings such opportunities to all - students, staff, trainees, teachers, and volunteers.

The Erasmus+ programme for the 2021-2027 period will see an inclusion of specific measures to enable more people to participate in the programme. The programme will aim to help people who previously may not have been able to afford to go on the programme or who may not have qualified for other reasons.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said that the new Erasmus+ programme will offer an opportunity for Irish people to engage more in Europe.

MEP Clune said: “The Erasmus Programme has proven to be hugely successful since it was first launched. It is wonderful to see that it will continue and offer learning opportunities to Irish people to experience other cultures and educational systems in Europe. It is a big boost to the programme that the budget for the next seven years has almost doubled. This is such a unique programme in terms of its size, scope and global recognition.

MEP Clune said she would encourage organisations in Ireland that are involved in fields such as education, training, youth and sport to look at the newly published calls for proposals and apply for funding.

“We should as a nation engage more in Europe. The programme gives a means of living, working and studying in another country, with financial support and the support of an educational institution. The Erasmus+ programme also improves language and employment opportunities.”

The Erasmus+ programme has expanded from 11 to 32 countries and provides opportunities not just for students but for teachers, staff, trainees and volunteers to live and work in Europe.