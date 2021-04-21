More than 270 Tipperary students graduating from WIT this week

A total of 274 Tipperary students are graduating from Waterford Institute of Technology this week.

The Institute's conferring of academic awards ceremonies are being conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic between today Wednesday, April 21 and Friday, April 23.

Tipperary students make up 11 per cent of the 874 graduates being conferred at the college this week.

As the first of the ceremonies took place, WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly acknowledged the challenge the sudden move online in March last year posed to the then final year students.

“Despite the continuing impact of Covid-19 and the need to move this ceremony online, today remains a day to be cherished in your memories," he said in his conferring address.

"The conferring ceremony is an important occasion, marking your academic achievement and the hard work you have put into earning your qualification. You can be particularly proud of your achievement in light of the difficulties you faced in completing the course online. I know that it has been hugely challenging for you and it required great dedication and sacrifice.”

Prof Donnelly also spoke about how graduates’ innovation and skillsets are highly valued: “Covid-19 has redefined the work environment with the emergence of hybrid work environments combining physical and remote working as the new normal. It is likely that this change will define the future work environment.

“It is also clear that organisations build on knowledge creation; its innovation and application continue to perform strongly despite the impact of Covid-19. These work environments need the kind of innovative, skilled graduates such as yourselves. Thanks to your educational experience in WIT, you have the skills to succeed in this new environment, to develop new business, to transform existing ones, and particularly to take the lead in shaping the future of Waterford city and the wider South East.”

Prof Donnelly also spoke of the future for the institute: "While the Institute’s past achievements are considerable, the time has now come for the Institute to move to the next stage in its development with the Institute of Technology Carlow, into a Technological University. The new university will be a university for the entire region and will have significant impact nationally and internationally - it is our ambition that in time it will be amongst the top new universities in the world."

“The creation of the Technological University will ensure that the Institute continues to drive the future economic, social and cultural development of the South East.

”WIT celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, and is in the process of applying to become a technological university with IT Carlow.