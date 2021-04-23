ETB courses for pre-apprenticeship training available under Tipperary town Task Force programme

As part of the actions agreed under the Education &Training sub-group of the Tipp Town Revitalisation

Task Force, the ETB have now established a Pre-Apprenticeship course for Tipperary Town, available through the FETCHCOURSE.ie website.

Link to course: Pre-Apprenticeship: Construction Skills

https://www.fetchcourses.ie/course/finder...

The course commences on September 27th in Tipperary Town in Rossmore Village Centre – Hennessy House. Its duration is 28 weeks including 20 days of work placement (1 day/wk to give learners a taste of each trade).

Cllr Annemarie Ryan is calling on people in the Tipperary town area to consider the option of taking up one of the courses.

Entry Level 3 Certificate in Construction Skills 6219-02

These qualifications provide the ideal introduction to the construction industry and cover essential skills in the following construction trades:

> Painting

> Wall & Floor Tiling

> Plastering

> Carpentry & Joinery

> Plumbing

> Electrical

> Bricklaying

> Groundworks

> Health and Safety

> Introduction to Construction Industry

This course will also include training in:-

> Safepass

> Manual Handling

> Abrasive Wheels

These qualifications are suitable for individuals of any age wanting an introduction to the variety of construction trades, to gain skills in those areas and perhaps to decide which trade is the right one to pursue a career in. No previous knowledge or experience is required.

Aptitude: Spatial and manual dexterity skills desirable

Previous Experience: Desirable but not essential

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be over 16 years of age

Good literacy and numerical skills



On completion of this award learners may progress into employment in the Construction sector or into an Apprenticeship of their choice.





