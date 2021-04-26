Keeping Clerihan tidy and clean

A reminder from the Clerihan Tidy our Patch team.

If the bottle bank in the village is full...........

- there are other bottle banks in Clonmel, Rosegreen and Poulmucka (or just take it home and come back in a day or two)

- please don’t leave glass and rubbish on the ground. The collection company won’t pick it up

- the number for the collection company is on the sign. Give them a ring and let them know the bank is full (1800 202 627).

- broken glass in the car park is dangerous. Let’s keep Clerihan safe and clean for everyone.