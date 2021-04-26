'Impact can never be undone,' Adi Roche’s Global Candle Lighting Event for Chernobyl

President Michael D Higgins led a global candle lighting campaign on Monday, April 26 to mark United Nations Chernobyl Remembrance Day and the 35th anniversary of the devastating Chernobyl nuclear accident, recognising the extraordinary contribution the people of Ireland have made to Chernobyl’s victims since 1986.

The event was organised by the Adi Roche Chernobyl Children International charity which has won international acclaim for its work with tens of thousands of children and their families who were affected by the fallout from the worst nuclear accident in history.

The symbolic candle lighting event, involving politicians, ambassadors, environmental and humanitarian campaigners, and international celebrities, began in New Zealand and continued across the globe in a chain reaction spanning over Europe and reached the west coast of the United States 20 hours later. President Higgins lit a candle at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Speaking on United Nations Chernobyl Remembrance Day in 2017, President Michael D Higgins, said: “The 26th of April 1986 was a day when a dark shadow was cast across human history, a shadow that continues to profoundly affect so many innocent lives. The Irish response to this disaster has never faltered and Ireland’s commitment to the Chernobyl Children continues to be inspiring. I wish to commend those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to alleviating the suffering of the Chernobyl victims.”

The first candle was lit in Auckland by former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, the renowned environmentalist and global advocate for nuclear disarmament.

Irish Diplomats around the world, figures from the world of film and fashion including Craig Mazin, creator of the award-winning Chernobyl miniseries, star of the Chernobyl miniseries Jessie Buckley, supermodel and CCI Supporter Helena Christensen and star of the Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes Eve Hewson, were among those lighting a candle.

CCI’s voluntary CEO, Clonmel’s Adi Roche said: “While the impact of the Chernobyl disaster can never be undone, we take consolation in knowing the power of Irish intercession to alleviate the pain and suffering caused. Despite the challenges we have faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic our work has not stopped thanks to our wonderful volunteers, who never waver in their unstinting dedication to the victims of Chernobyl.

“Our volunteers and donors are the bedrock and lifeblood of our work. Sometimes it takes just two hands to take away the fear and pain, sometimes it takes a world of effort to end that suffering, for over three decades the Irish people have been those caring hands and sheltering arms giving love and hope to the children of Chernobyl.

“Chernobyl is often relegated to the realms of history, with many thinking that it is something that happened a very long time ago and no longer causes any threat. However, the reality is very different. Chernobyl is the past, present, and future, and remains an unfolding disaster. CCI hosted this global candle lighting event to show hope and unity for a brighter future, and to celebrate the powerful Irish intercession.”