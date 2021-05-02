Cars are 'absolutely flying' on road near Tipperary's capital town
Traffic calming measures requested for Rathkeevin on Clonmel-Cahir road
District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose said it was particularly difficult for traffic turning right onto the road
Traffic calming measures have been requested for the N24 road in Rathkeevin on the Clonmel-Cahir road.
Making the request at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose said that cars were “absolutely flying” on that road and it was particularly difficult when turning right.
She said there was a national school, the Busy Bees morning and after school service, Rathkeevin nursing home, a business premises and houses in the area.
Cllr Pat English agreed it was a very dangerous junction and there was a problem there.
It was agreed that a letter would be sent from the council to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) requesting traffic calming measures.
