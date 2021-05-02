Cars are 'absolutely flying' on road near Tipperary's capital town

Traffic calming measures have been requested for the N24 road in Rathkeevin on the Clonmel-Cahir road.

Making the request at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose said that cars were “absolutely flying” on that road and it was particularly difficult when turning right.

She said there was a national school, the Busy Bees morning and after school service, Rathkeevin nursing home, a business premises and houses in the area.

Cllr Pat English agreed it was a very dangerous junction and there was a problem there.

It was agreed that a letter would be sent from the council to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) requesting traffic calming measures.

