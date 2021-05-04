What is happening behind the closed gates bodes no good for the people of Mullinahone

Last week word came from the County Council Planning Office that the developer had withdrawn his application for planning permission to enlarge the old piggery in Mullinahone.

However since the application was withdrawn and because of this the request for planning permission was not turned down by Tipperary County Council in spite of the huge number of submissions to the office from the local people, organisations, Tipperary TDs and some Carrick Municipal District councillors.

While the battle was not lost, the fact that the developer can still lodge another application for planning permission remains a cause for worry to the local people.

It has been noted that in recent days a new entrance gate has been put up entering into the old piggery. It is not possible for local people to see what is happening inside this gate.