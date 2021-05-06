Funding for repairs to Tipperary Town courthouse do not go far enough insists Cllr Annemarie Ryan

Tipperary Town Courthouse has received 50,000 euro in funding under the Historic Structures Fund 2021. An application was made by Tipperary County Council to repair the roof and secure the property from falling into permanent disrepair.

While the funding is welcome Cllr Annemarie Ryan is concerned that it will not be sufficient to carry out the necessary repairs needed to fix the Courthouse Roof.

An application requesting in excess of 150k was submitted under the HSF. The roof needs major repair to secure the building from damaging weather elements and while 50K is welcome, it does not go far enough to fund the amount of work needed to help protect the buildings future. See attached the list of awards received," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan