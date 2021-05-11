Moves are underway to cater for outdoor dining in Clonmel, Tipperary's capital town

Traders in the town centre are being consulted as part of discussions to facilitate outdoor dining in public spaces in Clonmel this summer, as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Applications for funding for the provision of outdoor furniture are now open, with grants of up to €4,000, or 75% of the cost of the work available, District Administrator Jim Dillon told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Other grants are also available to encourage outdoor dining and he said the council is “trying to leverage as much money as possible in relation to that funding”.

Mr Dillon said the council was starting to engage with the traders in the town centre to see what was possible or feasible.

Cllr Pat English welcomed the grants of €4,000 that were available for outdoor dining, in an effort to try and rejuvenate businesses once they reopened.

He said the word should be spread among the business community that this assistance was available.

Cllr Michael Murphy said that with Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out, restaurants and bars would hopefully reopen in the coming months.

He asked what steps could be taken to facilitate as much outdoor dining as possible.

Clonmel has some fantastic streetscapes and a framework for outdoor dining should be developed as soon as possible.

He said they should consult with the hospitality sector in the town as urgently as possible to offer help, as this was a concept that would be with us for many years to come.

Cllr John Fitzgerald said that the hospitality sector needed guidelines and support.

He noted the willingness of this sector to work within the confines of the restrictions during lockdown.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose described outdoor dining as “the way forward”, with Covid-19 continuing. She wondered if any funding was available to provide a roof on an area to make it more attractive for people.

Cllr Ambrose said she had contacted a number of businesses but they weren’t interested in grants to provide tables and chairs for outdoor dining.

District Manager, Sinead Carr, said that meetings would be held with the traders and representatives of the hospitality sector to discuss this, as well as with people who had plans for their own businesses.

The council was also looking to facilitate outdoor dining in public spaces and this would also have to be discussed with the traders.

She believed that this could be accommodated with “a bit of generosity and commonsense on both sides”.

Funding was also available to cover public spaces for outdoor dining, and again the council would liaise with the traders before returning to the council members.

Ms Carr said the council was very anxious to try and facilitate the traders with reopening, describing this as “critical”. She said that a lot of those individual businesses had very much complied with the Government restrictions during the pandemic and they needed as much support as they could get.

