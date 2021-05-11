Request for Tipperary's rail network to be upgraded in National Strategic Rail Review

The rail link from Limerick Junction to Waterford city, which runs through south and west Tipperary, should be included in the National Strategic Rail Review, Cllr Pat English stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said the possibility of extending the rail link into Limerick city should also be explored, and the money was there for upgrading the rail network.

“There seems to be an open door and we should push it,” said Cllr English.

He said the amount of freight coming into Rosslare had increased and that was being accommodated on the N24 road.

However it would make more sense to have this freight moved back onto the rail line.

An upgrade would mean improved connectivity between the towns in south Tipperary and Dublin, as well as other cities around the country.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose said she had attended a very positive Zoom meeting with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan about this issue.

She said she had put a strong pitch for an improvement of the rail network serving Clonmel.

The Mayor said she was pleased that the Minister was enthusiastic about developing the country’s rail network.

For more Tipperary news see Moves underway to cater for outdoor dining in Clonmel