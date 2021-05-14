New online learning resource for Tipperary Junior cycle and Leaving Cert students

ExamCast.ie is a new online learning resource that enhances students' learning experiences and creates resources to support teachers in the classroom.

Having immediate access to quality, online video solutions to exam questions for the Junior cycle and Leaving Cert examinations is a problem for many students all over Ireland.

Likewise, teachers in schools nationwide continue to struggle to find the necessary resources to give them that extra support in the classroom that they need.

ExamCast.ie says its new online video solutions to exam questions is the answer.

ExamCast.ie will walk students through the exam solutions and marking scheme, question by question.

The videos are said to be clear, concise and the perfect way to improve students' understanding and their exam grades. All courses are designed to be accessible on most recent IOS and Android mobile devices, laptops and PCs.