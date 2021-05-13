Support evening for bereaved Tipperary parents



Anam Cara is a national organisation committed to supporting bereaved parents after the death of their son or daughter. Their online and face to face services are open to all, regardless of the age of their child or the circumstances of their death.



On Thursday 20th May at 7pm Anam Cara and Solas Support Centre based in the South East of Ireland are working together, delivering an online event to ensure bereaved mothers and fathers have access to the information and support they need following the death of their child. This gentle evening will give parents a safe and comfortable forum where they can also connect with other bereaved mothers and fathers.



Anam Cara and Solas Support Centre are delighted to have Brid Carroll as our guest speaker. South East native, Brid is a qualified Psychotherapist and Counselling supervisor who has worked with a special interest in loss and bereavement issues for over twenty five years. Brid is presently the Chairperson of the Irish Child Bereavement Network and works extensively counselling children, young people and families after the death of their child/sibling.





Anam Cara would love to reach more parents who have sadly experienced the death of a child. They can be contacted on 085 2888 888 or info@anamcara.ie or the Eventbrite link is https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ bereavement-support-evening- for-parents-tickets- 153672068293