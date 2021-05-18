Roscrea Trail Blazers are back in action

Our members were back in action last Thursday night with a very well attended walk around the newly developed walk at Mount St Joseph’s Abbey.



This walk was led by local woman Liz Ryan and Liz did a great job in keeping the group in check.



This Thursday sees the Blazers heading to an old favourite walk at Cadamstown and The Silver River.



This is always a very popular walk and there will be an opportunity to hear the Cuckoo with a bit of luck.



Grade: moderate, Time: 2 hours, Distance: 7.5km, meeting at The Silver River carpark Cadamstown at 7.15pm.



Some of the members will be attempting to climb Mount Brandon by the infamous Faha Ridge, the best of luck to all involved.

On Saturday last a group got together to complete the last leg of the Slieve Bloom Way. We started at Moniknew Carpark and walked 17km to finish up at Glenbarrow carpark, a 5-hour hike made all the more enjoyable with the full picnic spread at the end.



A huge thank you to Theresa Watkins and Gemma Collins for providing the food. If you would like to join the group on any of their future contact 086 3399193.