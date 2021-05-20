The valuable role of nurses celebrated by people throughout Tipperary

The first memory I have of hearing about the impact a nurse made on someone’s life was when I was a child. My mother was telling my sisters and I about when we were born.

Of course, we all sat there eagerly awaiting the story of how much we weighed, what time we were born at all of the little detail’s kids ask about, but little did we realise that when my mother would tell us about my older sister’s story it was one, we would never forget.

It was only one sentence. That’s all it took. It was just that one moment which made such an impact on my mother, a moment I’m sure the nurse has no memory of. It’s a story we’ve heard some many times over the last few decades but one which is just as nice hearing it now as it was for the first time over 20 years ago.

One nurse. One sentence. One moment.

It’s a moment which has had an impact on our entire family myself included even though it happened two years prior to my birth almost 40 years ago and yes, I’m aware that I haven’t shared the sentence and I won’t be because it’s not my story to tell but not only that it is one, we don’t speak of really outside of our family that is how protective we are of it. It’s even begun to be shared with the next generation in our family and one I’m sure they’ll pass on to the generation after them. It reflects the huge responsibility being a nurse can be as one sentence you say without even realising it can give someone something you never even knew they needed.

Little did I know when I was hearing the story for the first time that a lot of my life would be spent within the healthcare syst3m. I have so many and have heard so many stories of wonderful nurses over the last few decades I wouldn’t be able to fit them all in here but what matters most to patients and their families tends to be the little things. Like the nurse in your GP surgery calling, you when you are due your quarterly monitoring bloods, so you don’t forget, or Doreen the nurse manager who understands that being ill does not mean looking ill or the wonderful Respiratory nurse Daphne, who prior to the appointment of any consultant in STGH in 2018 was the only support for those with a respiratory condition. While many people may have been seeing consultants in other hospitals Daphne was still the local link, the local HCP support and it’s a job she did excellently. Even to this day I can’t understand how she did it. The reality is there were so many patients with respiratory conditions and yet each and every one received the best of care from her. She was a true support service always reminding us she was only at the end of the phone and to call her. What she has cannot be taught and is truly reflective of the fact this is calling for many.

One of the best things about our healthcare system is that it is multicultural and so we are treated by some of the best nurses from all over the world. Like Jo the A&E nurse who always smiles and says hello even if she is not your nurse or Michael, Kay and the team in surgical two whose care is second to none. We are truly lucky that they have chosen to make Tipperary their home. Being a nurse hasn’t always been easy and no time more so than the last 15 months and yet they persevere because this is the job, and they know we’d be lost without them.

STORIES OF APPRECIATION FROM AROUND TIPPERARY

My sister, Catherine Daniel (nee O’Sullivan) Enfield and Tipperary town. She started out as a Physiatrist nurse and did her general nursing while still working. She died in 2016, aged 57. Her funeral was huge, not just family and friends but hundreds of her former patients, mostly physiatrist. We listened for three days to tale of her caring, love and going the extra mile for them all. We were and are still very humbled, Thank you all.

(Maria O’Sullivan)

A nurse named Kay, who works in STGH. She was just outstanding looking after my dad in his final days. The care, sympathy and attention she gave him helped us all through a very difficult time. She was excellent.

(Teresa Ryan)

After having given birth to my baby daughter in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel I had a trainee midwife as part of my care. It was my first baby back in 2014 and I suppose I didn’t really know what to expect after having given birth and the toll that it can take on your body, it's an entirely new experience. I felt floored at the time as I didn't get much sleep due to the fact that my labour had been quite long and then I ended up having an emergency C-section and felt really exhausted after giving birth. This Lady was just so helpful over those few days that I had to stay in hospital after my having my C- section, she was so encouraging and supportive and I definitely needed it at that particular time. She was kind and helpful and took the time to talk to me, gave advice and with a smile - it's just that reassurance she gave that meant so much to me and especially as a first-time mother! The care that she gave to both my daughter and I was just superb, and those memories stay with me to this day!

Thank you for all you do and Happy International Nurse Day.

(Anonymous, South Tipperary)