New build Secondary School for Roscrea

A NEW build Secondary School, estimated to cost in the region of €10-million, will be built in Roscrea, TipperaryLive can reveal.



The new school, capable of accommodating over 800 students, was confirmed this week by Tipperary TD and Labour Party Leader, Alan Kelly.



The new school will be built on the site of Coláiste Phobal to cater for 800 students and will include four ASD Autism Classes, bringing the total compliment of students to 824. Part of the current school building will be preserved and will become an adult education centre.



Speaking to TipperaryLive on Tuesday, Deputy Kelly said currently there are almost 1,000 people on the Coláiste Phobal site everyday and that after pursuing the need for a new building for a prolonged period, he felt the Department were reluctant to provide some clarity.



However, following a discussion with the Education Training Board Deputy Kelly can confirm the plans.

The new build will proceed while normal activities continue unabated for students and staff and the project will necessitate the use of temporary prefab buildings during the works, which may be located on the playing pitches located within the grounds of the school.



“I’m delighted to announce that the Department of Education has informed Tipperary ETB that they are sanctioning a new build school for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea. This is one of the largest schools in Tipperary and the sole secondary school in the town”, Deputy Kelly said.



“In 2015 I succeeded in getting the school on the department of education’s capital plan. I have fought for a new building for the school ever since by arranging a number of meetings with the department in the intervening years and constantly asking about progress.



“Two weeks ago I asked a parliamentary question requesting the report on the school technical inspection that was carried out on May 1st 2019. The department refused to provide the report until I went back to the Ceann Comhairle and challenged them”, Deputy Kelly said.



“As a consequence the Department were forced to relook at the report, conclude a ‘Brief Finalisation Report’ and make a decision on a new build. That has now been concluded within a week and I’m delighted a decision has been made to build a new school.



“I would like to thank in particular the Principal of the school Michael O’Connor for working with me so closely to deliver the new school. It’s a credit to him and I look forward to it commencing as soon as possible. This is great news for Roscrea, the staff and future students as they will have a state of the art school”, he said.