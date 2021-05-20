Rubbish will be cleared from grounds of Knocklofty House, says Tipperary County Council spokesperson

The owner of Knocklofty House has given a commitment to clear the rubbish that has accumulated on the grounds of the 18th century manor house near Clonmel, according to a spokesperson for Tipperary County Council.

The council had served a section 14, legal notice on the property under the waste management act, which requires the owner to remove the rubbish from the area.

This had followed complaints about the build-up of discarded rubbish on the site.

It’s understood that if the rubbish isn’t cleared then court proceedings will be initiated by the council.

There is no suggestion that the owner of Knocklofty House is responsible for dumping the rubbish.

One local person, who didn’t wish to be named, stated that the grounds of the house had been used as a dumping ground for some years. The items discarded there included fridges, televisions, microwaves and an oil tank used for home heating, as well as mattresses and household refuse.

“It’s not just people emptying rubbish out of cars but it looks like trailer loads of rubbish are being dumped there,” the person stated, adding that they had contacted the county council, TDs and county councillors.

Above: Rubbish dumped in the grounds of Knocklofty House on the banks of the river Suir

The person said the rubbish was being washed into the river every time there was flooding in the area and this completely undermined all the good work that had been undertaken to develop the Suir Blueway, which includes a kayaking trail.

The resident said that “mountains of rubbish” were also being washed up against the wall of Knocklofty Bridge.

The person stated that so many household electrical appliances, including irons, ended up in the river that the plugs were rising towards the surface of the water.

A campaign to prevent Knocklofty House from being further damaged has been launched in recent months, after the rapidly deteriorating condition of the house and demesne caused widespread concern, dismay and anger among the local community.





