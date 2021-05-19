Tipperary woman appointed new head of sales at Nestlé Ireland

Nestlé Ireland has appointed Moira FitzGerald as its new head of sales.

Ms FitzGerald assumes responsibility for the commercial function for an extensive portfolio of products across the company's confectionery, beverages, food, nutrition and pet care categories.

Moira will lead Nestlé’s commercial strategy in Ireland as it continues to expand its presence and deliver year on year category growth.

Originally from Dundrum, Co Tipperary and currently living in Greystones, Wicklow, Moira holds a Master of Business Studies degree from Dublin Institute of Technology and is a graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology, with a Bachelor of Business Studies specialised in marketing.

With almost 20 years experience within the food and drinks industry, she has a proven track record of driving business performance cross category.

She has a passion for people development, leading teams to achieve personal and career growth.

Ms FitzGerald is joining Nestlé Ireland from her previous role as sales director with Mars Ireland, where she led the commercial strategy across the chocolate, gum petcare and food categories.

Prior that she was marketing director at Mars and served as Wrigley's business director.