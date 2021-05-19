Farm plastics recycling to be increased at Tipperary plant, Oireachtas committee told

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group is set to increase farm plastics recycling at its plant at Littleton in county Tipperary, the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee heard yesterday (Tuesday, May 18).

General Manager of the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) Liam Moloney addressed the committee chaired by Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who welcomed the development.

Deputy Cahill said he pleased to invite Mr Moloney and other representatives of the industry before the Agriculture Committee.

“The Littleton plant has robust machinery and in recent times has invested significantly in the plant to allow for the recycling of farm plastics. There are currently some 25-30 thousand tonnes of plastics stockpiled here in Ireland as a result of market conditions.

"It comes as very welcome news, both environmentally and economically, that these plastics would be processed and recycled here, at home in Ireland, rather than exported around the globe.

“This decision by the IFFPG to increase production at the Littleton plant makes environmental and economic sense, and I am delighted to see the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee contributing to this positive result today”, Cahill concluded.