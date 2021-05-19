Over 500 people received Covid-19 vaccination at Clonmel centre on one day this week

It's business as usual at the HSE’s Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Clonmel, Carlow, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy and Waterford despite the ransomware attack and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.

Staff across the South East's vaccination centres administered 3,734 vaccines yesterday (Tuesday, May 19).



945 were vaccinated at the centre in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny;



932 at the centre in the WIT Arena Carriaganore, Waterford;



894 at the centre in the Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;



511 at the centre in the Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.



462 at the centre in the Barrow Centre, IT Carlow.