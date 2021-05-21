Take on a walking challenge with your canine friend to support Clonmel Carers fundraising campaign

Clonmel Carers are appealing to the public to support a major fundraising and awareness campaign..

Because of Covid funds for the Carers organisation are much depleted and a nationwide campaign entitled ‘Paws for Cause’ has been launched.

‘Paws for a Cause’ is aiming to get the people (and pooches if you own one) of Ireland walking 24k during National Carers Week (Monday 7- Sunday June 13 ) in solidarity with over 500,000 family carers in Ireland and the 24/7 nature of care they selflessly provide.

The public are asked to call into the Clonmel Carers office in the Place4U centre in Gladstone Street to register and pick up a sponsorship card.

(Below) Emma Lacey and her dog Luna are pictured below with Clonmel Carers manager Richie Molloy after registering to take part in the event.









“Family Carers Ireland has never been more caring as a charity but we also have never experienced such a fall in fundraising income as we have this year. Even with hope in sight, thousands of family carers are still experiencing enormous challenges e.g. not being prioritised for the vaccine, reduced day services, coping with working from home whilst juggling care in the home, dealing with behaviours that challenge, balancing households on low income and constantly having to fight the system. We are the national charity dedicated to supporting the 1 in 8 people in a caring role but we simply cannot do this without the support of people and companies in our community,” said Richie Molloy, manager of the Clonmel centre.

“We’re simply asking for €20 to register for the walk, for which you will get 10% off purchases with our partner www.buy4petsonline.ie, 30% off a pair of Skechers and 20% off a B&B booking with the Neville Hotel Group. For an extra €10, you can buy a FCI branded t-shirt and an additional fiver will get you a doggy bandana,” he said.

People can also fundraise as a team raising funds for the charity through Facebook, idonate or Given Gain.



Our Crisis Fund has been a practical life line for family carers most affected by Covid. We have bought bite proof clothing, specialised hydrotheraphy baths, sensory clothing, helped complete vital housing adaptation projects, put food on tables and oil in tanks. But after 15 months of demand, our fund is nearing zero. Please help us help family carers as we believe no one should have to care alone.Please register to walk today and join us next month in walking together in support of family carers,” said Richie Molloy.