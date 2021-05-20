New roads funding policy sets town against country - Tipperary County Council

A new roads policy for Tipperary set town against country and councillor against councillor in sometimes heated debate at the May Council meeting.



Cllr Pat English said the new policy was “taking from one district and using it in another district.”

Leas Cathaoirleach Kieran Bourke said he could not support a “20% reduction” in the roads budget for towns going to country areas.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the policy should be “fair” and “this does not look like fair.” “It’s pitting one electoral area against another and vice versa.”



Cllr Andy Moloney said Cahir has eight or nine estates which have been neglected and “not one shilling” has been put into their roads. “Just because some areas did not do their homework, we should not be penalised,” he said.



Cllr Phyll Bugler said some roads in her area are “nearly impassible”. They need to make progress on the very worst roads in her district, she said.



Chief executive Joe MacGrath said the new policy is aimed at tackling the very worst roads in the county. The policy would set aside up to €1.3m out of a total spend of €50m. “Tipperary has one of the worst ratings in the country. Most roads in our towns are in good condition. This issue will not go away.”



“We cannot stand over a situation where the worst roads in the county are getting no investment at all,” added Mr MacGrath.



Cllr Michael Smith said it's not urban versus rural. “We want to ensure to people that money can be spent right across the county.”



Cllr John Crosse said more time is needed to scope out which roads most need investment. “I cannot stand over getting a huge hammering for our budget for this year.”



Cllr Seamus Hanafin said what's required is a list of all the roads in each district that need to be done.

Cllr David Dunne said the roads around Carrick are “awful”. “I cannot see how we can take money out of the towns.”



Cllr Ger Darcy said the worst roads need to be done first, “and we have not been doing that.”



Cllr Mark Fitzgerald said some farmers are getting letters saying milk suppliers will not drive up to them.



Cllr Michéal Lowry said people “will not thank us” if they defer the decision over another winter.



Cllr Anne Marie Ryan said it's a hugely divisive issue and called for a workshop to discuss ideas.



Cathaoirleach Michael Smith agreed to defer the issue to the June meeting.