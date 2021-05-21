South Tipperary's community health IT systems shutdown due to cyber attack but appointments continue

The IT systems used for day-to-day to deliver and administer community healthcare services throughout South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford are currently shut down as a precaution while the HSE and the authorities address the effects of a cyber attack.

However, all community healthcare appointments - for example, at health centres, home help, at mental health clinics, with therapists and support workers from disability services - will continue to happen. Members of the public will be contacted by the HSE if there is any change.

That's according to the chief officer of HSE South East Community Healthcare in a public update on the current situation in relation to the impact of the cyber attack on community health services in South Tipperary and the rest of the South East.



It comes while the health services are still managing its way through the Covid 19 pandemic - in relation to which, the Chief Officer reminds everyone as to the importance of staying safe and to observe all public health guidelines.



Speaking in a video message, Ms. Killeen White said:

“I want to thank all of our patients, their families and the general public for their understanding, as we do our best to keep essential services going.”



“I want to thank the thousands of my health service colleagues across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Their extraordinary efforts, once again, to serve the population that depend on us, are deeply appreciated.”



“Business as usual applies at the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy and Waterford and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.”

“Until further notice, you can attend on a walk-in basis - no appointment necessary - at existing HSE Covid-19 Testing Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.”



“A section on the HSE web site is being updated regularly with information for the public on hospital, community healthcare and other services that may or may not be affected. That section also contains important, up to date information for staff. See: Health service disruptions - HSE.ie”



“South East Community Healthcare is also providing update through our Twitter account, the handle for which is @SouthEastCH.”



“The HSE’s information line continues to be available to help with any of your queries at lo call (1850) 24 1850.”Our apologies for any inconvenience, thank you for sticking with us and please be assured that every effort is being made to resolve this problem.”