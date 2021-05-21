Tipperary Gardaí 'frustrated' by slow pace of CCTV roll out

Data protection laws are creating a roadblock for the roll out of Garda CCTV systems on the streets of Tipperary and are resulting in a “frustrating” wait for the tool to assist Gardaí investigate and deter crime.



Although the Gardaí fully support the use of camera equipment to assist them monitor the streets and investigate crimes, differing opinions on where the camera monitoring equipment should be located are complicating matters.



Chief Superintendent for the Tipperary Garda Division, Derek Smart, articulated that frustration when he addressed the issue during the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee meeting on Friday last.



“Waiting for a resolution to the data protection problem is very frustrating, but support from the Gardaí is very strong and we hope to get it up and running as soon as possible and keep the pressure on for it”, Chief Supt. Smart told the meeting of elected members and local authority officials.



Community funded camera systems are due to be installed in Roscrea and Borrisokane, but the projects cannot proceed until a home for the camera monitoring equipment is found.



Pat Slattery, Director of Services for the Council, said the slow pace of progress is due to the projects becoming “tied up in the national debate about housing the control equipment in the Garda Stations”.



“The primary issue is with the Gardaí not being comfortable with the data controller being based in the Garda Stations. It is slowing down these schemes and it is critical they get going for the safety of the community and to assist the Gardaí”, Mr. Slattery said.



The Director of Services explained that the location of one camera on an OPW monument in Roscrea required Committee Chairman, Derek Russell, to meet with the Church of Ireland about finding a solution. The Committee recently met with Margo Hayes from the local authority and Jacinta Ryan from the Office of Public Works about the camera's location.



Cllr. Ger Darcy told the meeting the community of Borrisokane need the data protection issues resolved “as fast as humanly possible” as residents and businesses in the town “need to feel safe”. Over 7,000 vehicles travel through Borrisokane every day, he said.



Cathaoirleach of the JPC, Cllr. Noel Coonan, urged Tipperary's Oireachtas members to “grasp the nettle on this issue” and find a resolution to "this burning issue".