Tipperary property employers urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps

Estate agents and property services in Tipperary are being urged to turn to apprenticeships to fill skills gaps as their industry grows.

That’s according to City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB), which has launched an impact report on its auctioneering and property services apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship provides a two-year, work-based learning programme for people seeking careers in auctioneering, estate agency, property management and property letting.

Last year, 86 apprentices were hired by auctioneering and property services through the CDETB apprenticeship. In the first five months of 2021 up to 70 apprentices have been recruited, signalling much higher demand from the industry than in previous years.

Until June 30, Tipperary employers can avail of a new government package that offers a €2,000 payment to take on an apprentice, and a further €1,000 in the second apprenticeship year.

Sandra Harvey-Graham, national programme manager for the auctioneering property and services apprenticeship at CDETB, said apprenticeships offer a cost-effective way for Tipperary employers to recruit, as well as a fast-tracked route for employees to gain their PSRA licence.

“By taking on an apprentice, employers cut down on recruitment and training costs and also receive a direct financial incentive,” she said.

“Furthermore, through our apprenticeship, all four categories of the PSRA licence are fast-tracked: apprentices can gain their full professional licence within only two years, so they can begin adding real value for their employers very quickly.

“Since we launched the auctioneering and property services apprenticeship in 2018, we have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction from employers. They are strong supporters of the programme because it attracts high-quality participants – the majority of apprentices have previous professional experience and graduate with a distinction.

"Our employers also feel the apprenticeship model builds loyalty and trust, resulting in a high retention rate when apprentices complete the programme.”

CDETB is urging auctioneers and property services looking to grow their business to take on an apprentice this year.

Interested companies can find out more at: https:// auctioneeringapprenticeship. ie/employeers/.