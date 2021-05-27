€800 worth of suspected heroin seized in drugs raid in Tipperary

Last weekend members of the Clonmel Gardaí district drugs, community policing, detective and regular units carried out a search under warrant at an address at Cooleens Close, Clonmel.

During the course of the search suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €800 was seized, along with a small amount of cannabis, cash and paraphernalia associated with drug supply.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Clonmel station.

A file is to be sent to the office of the DPP.