Manager of Clonmel carer services welcomes payment of support grant

Carer’s Support Grant 2021



Family Carers Irelands local manager Richie Molloy has welcomed the payment of a Carer's Support Grant.

Richie Molloy, the Clonmel based manager said that the annual Carer’s Support Grant will be paid on the first Thursday in June, the pay-date this year being 03 June, 2021.The annual grant, which has been increased to €1,850 this year, is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

"This grant is of enormous benefit to over 6000 Family Carers in Tipperary as it helps towards the many hidden costs of caring.The grant is paid in respect of each person being cared for to take account of the additional cost of providing care and to recognise the particular challenges faced by these carers.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. It is also available to other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments," said Richie Molloy