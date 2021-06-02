Deputy Lowry welcomes approval for new Roscrea school

Tipperary Independent Deputy, Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that Colaiste Phobal in Roscrea has been granted initial project approval for a new school building.



"While speculation has been rife on this matter for the past couple of weeks, this initial approval was not formally granted until today by the Department", Deputy Lowry told TipperaryLive on Monday.



The project, which falls under the Large Scale Capital Programme, will provide for the a new replacement of the 800 pupil Post-Primary school in the town, and it includes the provision of a 4 class SEN base on the existing site.

Deputy Lowry said he is pleased to officially welcome this good news for Roscrea and particularly for the staff and pupils at Colaiste Phobal.

"This is the only Post-Primary school in the town of Roscrea since the merger of the Sacred Heart Convent, the Christian Brothers School and Roscrea Vocational School in the late 1990’s.

"It is located on the original Vocational School site and the current buildings have outgrown the needs of the pupils. A new building is required to cater to the requirements of post-primary students in the years

ahead", he said.