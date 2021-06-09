Gardaí investigate break-in to Tipperary Town service station

Tipperary Town Plaza Service Station was burgled by three men in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The service station shop located at the Bohercrow Roundabout, Murgasty was broken into around 4am on June 5 but no property was reported stolen.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the three intruders left the scene in a small black car.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Tipperary Town Plaza that night or has information that may assist the garda investigation is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.