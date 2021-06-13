Plans for development of Suir Island in Tipperary will be on the table soon

Three options for the development of an amenity park at Suir Island in Clonmel are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

District Manager Sinead Carr, who made that announcement at the May meeting of Clonmel Borough District, said that Tipperary County Council’s executive engineer Roger Noonan was working on the plans at present.

She hoped that the Part 8 planning permission for the preferred option would be in place before the end of the year.

The three options would be brought before the Borough District members and feedback would be invited from the public before the preferred option was chosen, Ms Carr stated.

District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose has welcomed the appointment of a design team for the development of Suir Island house and gardens, which she said would be part of the Flights of Discovery tourism project being prepared for Clonmel.

For more Tipperary news see Green light for civic plaza at former Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel