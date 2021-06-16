Plans underway to celebrate one Tipperary national school's 60th anniversary

Kilvemnon National School



Plans are under way to mark the 60th Anniversary of the opening of new Kilvemnon National School. On Sunday September 5 an unique event will be held at the school.

The new school opened its doors for the first time in September 1961. Prior to that the old school down the road had served local families well since 1897.

Last year’s Mullinahone Magazine had a fascinating photograph of the pupils and teachers taken in 1957. Back then, more than 100 pupils fitted into one room and everyone wonders how.



To whet the appetite here’s the junior infant class of 1961: John Moher, Ballydavid, John Pollard, Kilvemnon, Christy Sheehan, Ballydavid, John Maher, Ballycullen, Marie Bermingham, Ballycullen, Mairead Hackett, Ballycullen, Annette Mullally, Ballywalter, Anne Egan, Kylotlea.