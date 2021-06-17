Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - who can you remember from this pictures in 1991?

Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - who can you remember from this pictures in 1991?

Taking part in a fundraising bed push in 1991 were they Youth Club members from throughout South Tipperary.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Our Throwback Thursday feature this week is from July of 1991.

Our main picture above features the young people of South Tipperary who were planning a bed push this time 30 years ago all for a good cause.

Eight youth clubs from the Clonmel area, all affiliated to the local section of the Waterford Regional Youth Service, were holding a bed push on Saturday, July 13, 1991.

To commemorate Youth Care Day in South Tipp, they were hoping to raise funds towards a CAT scan machine for Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin.

The push involved clubs from Clogheen, Ballylooby, Burncourt, Skeheenarinka, and four Clonmel clubs, St Oliver's, St Mary's and two from Ss Peter & Paul's.

Pictured here is Cara Wallace from Rosegreen who was selected to represent Cashel in the 1991 Pride of Tipperary Contest.

Above are members of the Kiely family from Cappagh who participated in the fun of the Goatenbridge Gymkhana in July 1991.

At the presentation of prizes for the Ladies Intermediate Scratch Cup at County Tipperary Golf Club were from left: Paddy Mahony, managing director O'Dwyer Steel (sponsors), Willie Reynolds, Waterford (winner), Anne Kennedy, Tipperary (best nett), Paula Mahony, Tipperary (third gross), Josephine Kilmartin, Tipperary (second nett) and Kay Kavanagh, lady captain County Tipperary Golf Club. Photo: Mike Hoare.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie