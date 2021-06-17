Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - who can you remember from this pictures in 1991?

Taking part in a fundraising bed push in 1991 were they Youth Club members from throughout South Tipperary.
Our Throwback Thursday feature this week is from July of 1991.
Our main picture above features the young people of South Tipperary who were planning a bed push this time 30 years ago all for a good cause.
Eight youth clubs from the Clonmel area, all affiliated to the local section of the Waterford Regional Youth Service, were holding a bed push on Saturday, July 13, 1991.
To commemorate Youth Care Day in South Tipp, they were hoping to raise funds towards a CAT scan machine for Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin.
The push involved clubs from Clogheen, Ballylooby, Burncourt, Skeheenarinka, and four Clonmel clubs, St Oliver's, St Mary's and two from Ss Peter & Paul's.
Pictured here is Cara Wallace from Rosegreen who was selected to represent Cashel in the 1991 Pride of Tipperary Contest.
Above are members of the Kiely family from Cappagh who participated in the fun of the Goatenbridge Gymkhana in July 1991.
At the presentation of prizes for the Ladies Intermediate Scratch Cup at County Tipperary Golf Club were from left: Paddy Mahony, managing director O'Dwyer Steel (sponsors), Willie Reynolds, Waterford (winner), Anne Kennedy, Tipperary (best nett), Paula Mahony, Tipperary (third gross), Josephine Kilmartin, Tipperary (second nett) and Kay Kavanagh, lady captain County Tipperary Golf Club. Photo: Mike Hoare.
National Gallery head of finance Mary Leane, left, with Accounting Technicians Ireland apprentice Rosario Rowe, who was a full time homemaker looking for a job before discovering the programme
New members of the Get Into Golf Programme at Clonmel Golf Club, from left: Clare Walsh, Bernie Walsh, Siobhan Nolan and Marie Grace.
Clonmel Boxing Club coach Martin Fennessy (left) and club president Keith (Bobby) Galvin presented a card signed by all her clubmates to Ellie Mai before her departure
