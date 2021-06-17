Despite the geraniums being a bit lanky this year Cahir Tidy Towns are busier than ever!

The Tidy Towns group have stepped up the tempo in recent weeks with painting continuing in the cemetery along the outside rails and the main gates. Attention will now turn to some maintenance work on other areas in town that are maintained by the group.

Grass cutting in the old church street and Tobar Íosa in the past week was badly needed and it was necessary for the weeds along the link road and Convent road to be strimmed too.

Some extra flower planting was put in place during the week as some businesses have volunteered to come on board with sponsorship towards the town planting. The geraniums are a bit lanky this year as some are on their third year out and we are moving to sustainable planting in most flower beds now as advised by the Greener Town Communities Course that we are participating in. We are also lucky to have members that have completed a Bee course and another one of the gang is in Trinity doing a Masters in Environmental Matters so we are lucky to have their expertise.

During the last week we had helped in the audit of the St. Declan’s Way and it is hoped that this trail will become official in the coming months after years of planning. We had launched the St. Declan’s grove in 2016 but a little more time and patience and we will get there. This will be a huge economical boost to the area as the market grows for walking trails and especially marked trails and pilgrim paths.

Thanks also to local sponsorship, we will have 2 benches going in on the Viaduct Walk this week and we will get moving on that area after bad weather stalled us for a while.



SUBMITTING THE FORM

We are currently trying to compile the 2021 entry form and we will submit it before the end of the month. In the meantime we would like to thank all those who sponsored planting around town and hope that the summer is a fruitful one with outdoor dining and socializing here for the summer by looks of things.

We would like to encourage all Residents Groups and individuals to keep up the good work and if everyone just did outside their own door it would make things easier to keep Cahir tidy.

As usual, we remind u that we want your drinks cans and the first Saturday of the month is collection day so please keep us in mind. Next collection is Saturday July 3 from 10.15 to 11am. We meet as usual on Wednesday at 7pm at the hut.