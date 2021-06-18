Deputy Mattie McGrath raises concerns about Newcastle Hall funding in the Dáil

In a statement released by Deputy Mattie McGrath the Tipperary TD informs his constituents that he raised the following matter in Dáil Eireann on Wednesday last.

Newcastle Muintir na Tire Community Council were awarded funding from the Department of Rural & Community Development under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

A shortfall of 20% had to be made up and €35,000 was successfully raised by the local community during COVID.

However, due to the delay the project must be re-tendered and thanks to Government policies the price of building materials has risen substantially, therefore the Community are now worried the price will come back 30-40% higher than it was initially. We need to support these communities and increase funding to them.

