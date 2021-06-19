Who won what at the Tipperary Community Games 'Virtual Events' County Finals?

A total of 129 competitors from areas from across County Tipperary competed in the Virtual events.
A total of 129 competitors from areas from across the county competed in the Virtual events, which resulted in a total of 63 medals overall. Of these, 37 were won by areas in the south and 26 won by areas in the north. All of our first place winners will be judged by National Community Games.
The winners will be announced on the weekend of June 26-27.
Very well done everybody and congratulations and best of luck to all winners.
St Flannan’s area had the biggest medal haul, winning a total 10, followed by Newport, 8, Ballingarry 7, Gortnahoe Glengoole 7, Mullinahone 5, Roscrea 4, Boherlahan Dualla 4, Upperchurch Kilcommon 4, Fethard Killusty 3, Cashel Rosegreen 2, New Inn 2, Moycarkey Borris 2,and one each by Holycross Ballycahill, Powerstown/Lisronagh and Thurles.
Detailed results as follows:-
Art Boys U8
1st Charlie O’Flynn Fethard-Killusty
2nd Kyle Corcoran Upperchurch Drombane
3rd Oran Crosse Boherlahan- Dualla
Art Boys U10
1st Conor Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 2nd Robert Long Newport
Art Boys U12
1st Eamon O’Bioragra Newport, 2nd Paul Brett Upperchurch Drombane, 3rd Bobby Gleeson St Flannan’s
Art Boys U14
1st Ronan Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 2nd Shane Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 3rd Colin Murray Ballingarry
Art Girls U8
1st Molly Carey Mullinahone
2nd Ciara Boylan, Ballingarry
3rd Roisin Rice, Ballingarry
Art Girls U10
1st Clodagh Fitzgerald Boherlahan Dualla, 2nd Aoife Dwyer St Flannan’s, 3rd Caoimhe Pollard Gortnahoe- Glengoole
Art Girls U12
1st Nina Donnellan Newport
2nd Emily Humphreys Newport
3rd Sinead Maxwell St Flannan’s
Art Girls U14
1st Kyla Doyle St Flannan’s, 2nd Emily Briggs Newport, 3rd Cara Cummins New Inn Knockgraffon
Art Girls U16
1st Keeva O’Shea Newport
Modelmaking U10
1st boy Matthew Meagher Ballingarry 1st girl Roisin Norton Ballingarry
Modelmaking U12
1st boy Ned Commins, Mullinahone, 1st girl Doireann Dwyer, St Flannan’s
Modelmaking U14
1st girl Marie Shanahan St Flannan’s
Handwriting Boys U10
1st Lance H Vaughan, Mullinahone 2nd Ivan O’ Reilly, Gortnahoe Glengoole 3rd Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole
Handwriting Boys U12
1st Ronan Devitt, Cashel Rosegreen 2nd Dara Crosse, Boherlahan Dualla 3rd Conor Nolan, St Flannan’s
Handwriting Girls U10
1st Zoe Thompson, Fethard Killusty 2nd Leah Young, Roscrea 3rd Michelle Larkin, St Flannan’s
Handwriting Girls U12
1st Sally Power, Mullinahone 2nd Orla Boylan, Ballingarry, 3rd Sinead Maxwell, St Flannan’s
Music U12
1st Charlotte Roe Roscrea, 2nd Niall Fitzgerald Boherlahan-Dualla, 3rd Orlaith Timmons, Moycarkey-Borris
Music U16
1st Ellie Franklin Powerstown- Lisronagh, 2nd Isabella Roe Roscrea,
3rd Damien O’Brien Newport
Singing U12
1st Neala Graham Roscrea, 2nd Jay Scott Mullinahone, 3rd Mai Griffin Upperchurch-Drombane
Singing U16
1st Emily McGrath, New Inn- Knockgraffon, 2nd Ciara Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, 3rd Katelyn Barry Cashel-Rosegreen
Dance U12
1st Erin Delahunty, Moyne Templetuohy
2nd Ciara Boylan- Ballingarry
3rd Masie Coffey Jones, Newport
Dance U16
1st Leah Delahunty, Moyne Templetuohy
Recitation U12
1st Rachel Hodgins St Flannan’s, 2nd Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey-Borris, 3rd, Amelia Ryan Thurles.
Recitation U16
1st Cáit Browne Holycross-Ballycahill,
2nd Sean Brett Upperchurch- Drombane, 3rd Fiona Barry Fethard-Killusty.
