Who won what at the Tipperary Community Games 'Virtual Events' County Finals?

A total of 129 competitors from areas from across the county competed in the Virtual events, which resulted in a total of 63 medals overall. Of these, 37 were won by areas in the south and 26 won by areas in the north. All of our first place winners will be judged by National Community Games.

The winners will be announced on the weekend of June 26-27.

Very well done everybody and congratulations and best of luck to all winners.

St Flannan’s area had the biggest medal haul, winning a total 10, followed by Newport, 8, Ballingarry 7, Gortnahoe Glengoole 7, Mullinahone 5, Roscrea 4, Boherlahan Dualla 4, Upperchurch Kilcommon 4, Fethard Killusty 3, Cashel Rosegreen 2, New Inn 2, Moycarkey Borris 2,and one each by Holycross Ballycahill, Powerstown/Lisronagh and Thurles.

Detailed results as follows:-

Art Boys U8

1st Charlie O’Flynn Fethard-Killusty

2nd Kyle Corcoran Upperchurch Drombane

3rd Oran Crosse Boherlahan- Dualla

Art Boys U10

1st Conor Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 2nd Robert Long Newport

Art Boys U12

1st Eamon O’Bioragra Newport, 2nd Paul Brett Upperchurch Drombane, 3rd Bobby Gleeson St Flannan’s

Art Boys U14

1st Ronan Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 2nd Shane Gleeson Gortnahoe- Glengoole, 3rd Colin Murray Ballingarry

Art Girls U8

1st Molly Carey Mullinahone

2nd Ciara Boylan, Ballingarry

3rd Roisin Rice, Ballingarry

Art Girls U10

1st Clodagh Fitzgerald Boherlahan Dualla, 2nd Aoife Dwyer St Flannan’s, 3rd Caoimhe Pollard Gortnahoe- Glengoole

Art Girls U12

1st Nina Donnellan Newport

2nd Emily Humphreys Newport

3rd Sinead Maxwell St Flannan’s

Art Girls U14

1st Kyla Doyle St Flannan’s, 2nd Emily Briggs Newport, 3rd Cara Cummins New Inn Knockgraffon

Art Girls U16

1st Keeva O’Shea Newport

Modelmaking U10

1st boy Matthew Meagher Ballingarry 1st girl Roisin Norton Ballingarry

Modelmaking U12

1st boy Ned Commins, Mullinahone, 1st girl Doireann Dwyer, St Flannan’s

Modelmaking U14

1st girl Marie Shanahan St Flannan’s

Handwriting Boys U10

1st Lance H Vaughan, Mullinahone 2nd Ivan O’ Reilly, Gortnahoe Glengoole 3rd Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole

Handwriting Boys U12

1st Ronan Devitt, Cashel Rosegreen 2nd Dara Crosse, Boherlahan Dualla 3rd Conor Nolan, St Flannan’s

Handwriting Girls U10

1st Zoe Thompson, Fethard Killusty 2nd Leah Young, Roscrea 3rd Michelle Larkin, St Flannan’s

Handwriting Girls U12

1st Sally Power, Mullinahone 2nd Orla Boylan, Ballingarry, 3rd Sinead Maxwell, St Flannan’s

Music U12

1st Charlotte Roe Roscrea, 2nd Niall Fitzgerald Boherlahan-Dualla, 3rd Orlaith Timmons, Moycarkey-Borris

Music U16

1st Ellie Franklin Powerstown- Lisronagh, 2nd Isabella Roe Roscrea,

3rd Damien O’Brien Newport

Singing U12

1st Neala Graham Roscrea, 2nd Jay Scott Mullinahone, 3rd Mai Griffin Upperchurch-Drombane

Singing U16

1st Emily McGrath, New Inn- Knockgraffon, 2nd Ciara Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, 3rd Katelyn Barry Cashel-Rosegreen

Dance U12

1st Erin Delahunty, Moyne Templetuohy

2nd Ciara Boylan- Ballingarry

3rd Masie Coffey Jones, Newport

Dance U16

1st Leah Delahunty, Moyne Templetuohy

Recitation U12

1st Rachel Hodgins St Flannan’s, 2nd Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey-Borris, 3rd, Amelia Ryan Thurles.

Recitation U16

1st Cáit Browne Holycross-Ballycahill,

2nd Sean Brett Upperchurch- Drombane, 3rd Fiona Barry Fethard-Killusty.