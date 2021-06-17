Man (20s) arrested in relation to arson, theft and criminal damage of cars in Clonmel

Man (20s) arrested in relation to arson, theft and criminal damage of cars in Clonmel

Clonmel Garda Station

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft of cars in Clonmel yesterday, Wednesday, June 16. 

Two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O'Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas between 11pm and midnight last night. 

A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents or any persons who may have been subject to similar crimes during the night to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie