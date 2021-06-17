Man (20s) arrested in relation to arson, theft and criminal damage of cars in Clonmel

Clonmel Garda Station
Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft of cars in Clonmel yesterday, Wednesday, June 16.
Two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O'Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas between 11pm and midnight last night.
A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents or any persons who may have been subject to similar crimes during the night to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.
More News
Viaduct Bench Sponsors Bridie Kendrick & John Quirke present cheque to Cahir Tidy Towns Chairman Breda Gallagher with TT activist Andy Moloney and members on duty
The Department of Housing has given approval in principle to Tipperary County Council for the new social housing scheme in Cahir, says Deputy Jackie Cahill
The Group have announced that they will meet once again in Duneske at 7pm this evening (Thursday June 17) for registration.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.