Man (20s) arrested in relation to arson, theft and criminal damage of cars in Clonmel

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft of cars in Clonmel yesterday, Wednesday, June 16.

Two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O'Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas between 11pm and midnight last night.

A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents or any persons who may have been subject to similar crimes during the night to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.