Clonmel vaccination centre hits milestone figure

Another rise in Louth Covid-19 cases reported

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The South/South West Hospital Group and Tipperary University Hospital are pleased to announce that the vaccination centre in Clonmel Park Hotel has administered in excess of 20,000 vaccinations.

Clonmel Park Hotel commenced administering vaccinations on January 8.
The vaccination centre is currently vaccinating those aged 40 and above.
To date, the groups vaccinated against COVID-19 at the centre includes: frontline healthcare workers (cohort 2); people aged 70 and older (cohort 3); people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk (cohort 4); people aged 65 to 69, including those at high risk (cohort 5 and 6); people aged 16 to 64 who are at high risk (cohort 7) and pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks.
A KEY MILESTONE
Maria Barry, Manager of Tipperary University Hospital said: “Tipperary University Hospital is delighted to have 20,000 vaccinations administered since January 8, 2021. This is a key milestone for the vaccination programme in Tipperary and I would like to thank all staff who are dedicated to the continued roll-out of the Covid 19 vaccination programme.”
Maria Barry, Manager of Tipperary University Hospital is encouraging the public to register on the HSE portal and avail of the vaccine.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie