Clonmel vaccination centre hits milestone figure

The South/South West Hospital Group and Tipperary University Hospital are pleased to announce that the vaccination centre in Clonmel Park Hotel has administered in excess of 20,000 vaccinations.

Clonmel Park Hotel commenced administering vaccinations on January 8.

The vaccination centre is currently vaccinating those aged 40 and above.

To date, the groups vaccinated against COVID-19 at the centre includes: frontline healthcare workers (cohort 2); people aged 70 and older (cohort 3); people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk (cohort 4); people aged 65 to 69, including those at high risk (cohort 5 and 6); people aged 16 to 64 who are at high risk (cohort 7) and pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks.

A KEY MILESTONE

Maria Barry, Manager of Tipperary University Hospital said: “Tipperary University Hospital is delighted to have 20,000 vaccinations administered since January 8, 2021. This is a key milestone for the vaccination programme in Tipperary and I would like to thank all staff who are dedicated to the continued roll-out of the Covid 19 vaccination programme.”

Maria Barry, Manager of Tipperary University Hospital is encouraging the public to register on the HSE portal and avail of the vaccine.