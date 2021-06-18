Council urged to save car parking spaces in Tipperary village where road upgrade planned

Grangemockler businesses are unhappy that a proposed upgrade of 1.2km of the N76 running through the heart of their village will result in the loss of car parking spaces in front of their premises.

Their concerns about this loss was highlighted by two councillors at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting which heard that the public have until June 25 to lodge objections and submissions to the Part 8 planning application for the road project.

Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O’Meara appealed to the council to agree to retain some of the car park spaces in the village.

The Independent councillor pointed out that Grangemockler was a village trying to grow.

A new bakery has opened there and a takeaway was on the way.

Alongside this car parking spaces were needed for local residents to park during Mass and funeral times and also visitors who stopped in the village to view the Michael Hogan statue.

Cllr David Dunne said the lack of parking in Grangemockler was not good enough and the council needed to be cognisant of businesses needs in the design of this road project. He said he would be making a submission to the Part 8 planning application on this issue.

He also suggested the council install underground water/waste water pipes in Grangemockler during the road project to save the road being opened again in the future if when a waste water treatment plant was being developed for the village.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer Willie Corby encouraged people with concerns about the parking provision in the village to make the council aware of them by lodging a submission to the Part 8 planning application for the N76 upgrade project.

“That is the best way forward to handle this. Let the council’s Capital Roads Section know what those concerns are,” he said.

In relation to Cllr Dunne’s proposal about laying pipes, Mr Corby said the council would try to clarify with Irish Water about its plans for the village. He cautioned against wasting money on something that won’t be done in the future.

Works proposed under the Part 8 planning application include repair to the road surface, the upgrade and widening of the footpath, provision of clearly defined car parking, reduction of the roadcarriageway widths to a consistent 6.5m and redesign of all junctions and accesses in Grangemockler.

It’s also proposed to erect pedestrian railing on the bridge over the River Lingaun, upgrade drainage to allow rapid removal of surface water, upgrade pedestrian crossings and install tactile road paving. Other works planned include providing shared cyclist/footpath surfaces for vulnerable road users and installing limestone kerbing, a flag paving footpath and brick paving parking in the village centre.

The planning application was on public display in council offices in Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh up to last Friday, June 11.

Anyone wishing to make a submission or observation on the application should post it to the Director of Service for Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure, Roads Capital Office, Tipperary County Council, Emmet St., Clonmel or submit it online through the interactive form available on the council’s website by 4.30pm on Friday, June 25.