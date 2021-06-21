Happy Birthday! Very popular Tipperary lady celebrates her 95th birthday

BURNCOURT

Eileen Conway, Burncourt who celebrated her 95th Birthday last week.

Birthday Greetings on your 95th birthday


A mighty congratulations to Eileen Conway, Burncourt, who celebrated her 95th Birthday last week. When you look back Eileen, we hope that all your memories are full of warmth and joy.

May God continue to Bless you with Peace, Love and Health.


Happy Birthday from all in Burncourt.

