Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen's scare heightens awareness in Tipperary

SOLOGHEAD

A defibrillator is readily available in the event of emergency in Sologhead’s GAA Grounds

DEFIBRILLATOR
Given the recent scare to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen and the vital use made of the pitch defibrillator in his ultimate recovery it is very important that people in the parish are aware that a defibrillator is readily available in the event of emergency in Sologhead’s GAA Grounds and is fixed to the wall between dressing rooms and stand. Parishioners are welcome to come along at anytime and familiarise themselves with its location and various phone numbers.

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW
We had no winner to last week’s €1,500 jackpot but the following collected runners-up prizes, €50 to Cathal and Lucy Breen c/o Timmy O'Dwyer, €25 each to Siobhan O'Callaghan c/o Bridget Redican, Aaron Ryan Shiner Online, Brendan O'Sullivan Online, Marion Wallace Lr Monard c/o Hideout.
Sellers prize Con Aherne.

GAA RESULTS
U15A Football: Arravale Rvs 2-13 Sologhead/Cappa 1-6.
U17A Football: Killenaule 2-13 Sologhead /Cappa 1-8.
U13A Football: Sologhead/Cappa 2-6 Cashel KCs 1-6

GAA FIXTURES
Thursday June 24, U13D Football, Sologhead/Cappawite v Rockwell Rvs, New Inn 7.30pm.
U15A Football, Sologhead / Cappawhite v Cashel KCs, Cashel 7.30pm.
Monday June 28, U13A Football, Sologhead/ Cappawhite v The Kickhams, Dundrum 7pm.
U17A Football, Sologhead/ Cappawhite v Clonmel Commercials, Sologhead 7.45pm.



